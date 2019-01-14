BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has received a few emails on the question of whether a cannabis campus or pot farm could stink?

So we spent some time Monday looking to verify this.

Our sources on this report include Brad Termini, he's one of the San Diego developers behind the project.

Also, Public Health Ontario, just across the border and the County of Santa Barbara, California.

In order to do this verify, we needed to hear from agencies where marijuana is already legal.

We'll start with Public Health Ontario, which, in documents from its website, outlines that cannabis manufacturing can give off an odor because of the chemicals in it.

They also say these odors can affect you, depending on how strong the odor is. In California, Dennis Bozanich is the deputy county executive in Santa Barbara and has been very involved in that county's regulation efforts.

He too says marijuana grow operations can create a smell, but adds this is an indication that not all the compounds in the marijuana are being addressed.

He says that it is possible for marijuana to be manufactured and for there to be no smell. If that doesn't happen, yes, the odor outside can smell like a skunk.

So, what about the plans for Buffalo? Brad Termini says the proposed cannabis campus here would be fully enclosed inside a greenhouse and that there would be air mitigation systems in place.

But even with these systems, he tells 2 On Your Side he cannot fully guarantee that there would be no scent of marijuana all the time.

So, we can verify that marijuana factories can produce an odor, if proper steps aren't taken.

