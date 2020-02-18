BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was back on July 2, 2018 when shots were fired in the early morning hours outside a home on the 200-block of Grape Street.

Four people were hit. Two died, Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandchild, Kyrie.

Yvette had celebrated her 54th birthday just hours before the shooting.

It would be more than a year and a half later that Kenyatta Austin would stand trial for their murders. The trial wrapped up over three weeks ago, but Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case delayed making a decision last month, saying he needed more time to review the evidence and testimony presented.

Police arrested Austin the day after the fatal shooting in Niagara Falls on a weapons charge. He was later indicted on murder and assault charges for the Grape Street shooting.

Austin waived his right to a jury trial.

Austin's defense team said there's no direct evidence tying Austin to the murders let alone the scene of the crime. The prosecution claims there is plenty of circumstantial evidence to convict.

Judge Case is set to deliver his verdict at 9:30 a.m Tuesday., and if he finds Austin guilty, the 27-year-old faces up to 69 years in prison.

