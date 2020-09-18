Venison Donation Coalition celebrates 20 years

Of those 1.4 million pounds of venison donated, the VDC says they have helped feed 5,608,000 people throughout its 20 year history.

BATH, N.Y. — Venison Donation Coalition in Bath, New York is celebrating a milestone.

The volunteer based organization is celebrating their 20th anniversary and announced that over those 20 years, they have donated over 1.4 million pounds of venison to those in need.

The VDC has shared ways you can help out in the fight against hunger across New York State:

Donate deer by dropping them off at a participating processor, participating processors in your area can be found on our website. Please call ahead to the processor. Donate money at our secure website: www.venisondonation.org or mail a check. Donate money in person at any location where you buy a hunting license.