Venezuelan asylum seekers are on new track toward expedited work permits

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After countless pleas for expedited work authorization, the Biden administration answered the call Wednesday night announcing that it would grant nearly 500,000 Venezuelan asylees temporary protected status, or TPS.

TPS is a special legal status granted by the federal government to individuals from another country who are escaping violence or unsafe conditions.

are not removable from the United States;

can obtain an employment authorization document (EAD);

may be granted travel authorization.

The change in immigration policy answered calls by Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and local resettlement agencies, who have said work authorization is the best way to get asylum seekers on their feet.

"This could impact close to 50% of the people who are in the hotels so we are just doing our best to stay on top of different immigration changes what that means particularly for employment authorization," said Anna Mongo, chief program officer at Jericho Road, the lead agency working with asylum seekers in Western New York.

The pitch has been that the sooner asylum seekers can work, the sooner they can support themselves and contribute to the state and local economy.

"It means expedited work permits, it means they are mobilizing additional staff to come to New York State to help process work permits, and so that's a huge lift for this group," said Jennifer Connor from the group Justice for Migrant Families.

Without TPS, it can take six months or longer after entry to get work eligibility in the United States.

With it, immigrant agencies can start getting Venezuelan asylum seekers ready to apply, which includes helping them set up bank accounts and connecting them with legal services.

"It means that families can really achieve some independence that they want, and that is the goal. That is the goal of this project," Connor said.

Mongo added: "Things are starting to change, futures are starting to look a little more clear."

Journey’s End Refugee Services told 2 On Your Side while this is a step in a positive direction, work related to this recent change is just beginning. They are currently hiring for legal positions to assist individuals.

Theresa DeLuca, the chief advancement officer at Journey's End, said in an email that their organization plans to hold information sessions for asylum seekers at the beginning of October about TPS.

"These sessions will advise individuals of their rights under this change in law so each person can make decisions for their future and the future of their families as they see best. We will work on individual cases as our capacity allows," DeLuca wrote.