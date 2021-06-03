Venders evacuated from Broadway Market following Saturday incident

According to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department, there was an incident involving person at the market for several hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend kicked off the Broadway Market's Easter season. However, the shopping season had a delayed start due to an incident Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department, there was an incident involving suicidal person at the market for several hours.

A vendor told 2 On Your Side they were told to evacuate the building around 9:15 a.m. The market was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and reopened after 11 a.m.

Police say the individual was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be evaluated.

The market was scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for early Easter shoppers.