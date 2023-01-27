x
Vehicle with booster seat for special needs child stolen in Eden

Two other vehicles were also stolen from the area around Woodside Drive and Florence Avenue Wednesday night.

EDEN, N.Y. — Eden Police are asking for the public's help after several vehicle thefts and larcenies Wednesday night in the town.

Three vehicles were taken, including one that had an adaptive booster seat for a special needs child inside. Police say the child cannot travel in a car without the seat.

Police say the thefts occurred in the Woodside Drive and Florence Avenue area.

If you have information about the thefts or have surveillance video that may have captured the crimes, Eden Police want you to contact them at (716) 992-9211. 

