BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a vehicle struck a building in the 2300 block of Fillmore Avenue, near Main Street, in North Buffalo on Saturday morning.

The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. at Destiny's restaurant, located at 2383 Fillmore Avenue, which was temporarily shut down on March 12 after a new case of hepatitis A virus surfaced there.

Police said the driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

In addition to the affected employee, Destiny's was cited for 10 non-critical violations, including: Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned as often as necessary, dry cloths used to wipe food spills from plates/bowls not cleaned properly and garbage/refuse not properly stored, housed or disposed.

Destiny's had just reopened this week.

