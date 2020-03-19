BUFFALO, N.Y. — A car on fire has closed all lanes on the I-190 North and is causing congestion to back up beyond exit 2.

Fire crews have responded to the scene. At this time, it's unknown how the fire began or if anyone has been injured in the incident.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.

RELATED: Hallmark bringing Christmas movies back to offer comfort to those in quarantine

RELATED: Dash's Market to offer special hours for seniors and expectant mothers

RELATED: Buffalo Public Schools deliver schoolwork to students at home