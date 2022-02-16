Pickup truck crashes into UPS store in Lockport

Niagara County Sheriff's Office received calls Wednesday morning about a pickup truck that had crashed into a store on Transit Road.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Wednesday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office received calls about a vehicle that had crashed into a UPS store in the Town of Lockport.

Around 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the scene at 5677 South Transit Road to find a Chevy Colorado pickup truck had crashed into the front door, front window, and brick wall of the store.

No one was injured. The driver was interviewed and said they pushed the gas instead of the break on accident when pulling into a parking spot in front of the building.

Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist. The Town of Lockport Building Inspector responded to assess the damage to the building.