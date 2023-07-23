Vehicle crash claims 3 lives in the Salamanca community

A vehicle accident took the lives of three individuals and seriously injured a fourth in the Salamanca community Sunday.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Salamanca City Central School District is mourning after a vehicle crash claimed the lives of a recent graduate and a high school student Sunday morning.

The district said in a news release, that "A tragic vehicle accident took the lives of three individuals and seriously injured a fourth. A recent Salamanca graduate, a Salamanca high school student, and a resident from Franklinville were killed. An additional Salamanca High School student is hospitalized. Our hearts and prayers go to the families of all involved."

The school will have a crisis team available for students, staff, and community members at Seneca Intermediate School from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

In addition to district resources below are numbers for community support:

Seneca Nation Behavioral Health Unit (716) 945-9001

Seneca Nation Child and Family (716) 945-5894

Catt. County Community Services (716) 945-5211

Catholic Charities (716) 372-0101

Connecting Communities in Action (716) 945-1041