Vape shop employees arrested for selling to minors

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's office announced that two employees at local vape shops were arrested for allegedly selling vaping products to minors back in February.
District Attorney John Flynn announced that 25-year-old Nagi Mohamed and 20-year-old Hosam Alomari were arrested for selling disposable vape pens to minors in February. The incidents happened at Xpress Smoke Shop on Abbott Road and at Fumo Vapes on South Park Avenue.
"“As the chief law enforcement officer, it is my job to keep children in our communities safe. I am announcing the arrest of these two defendants because I want the residents of Erie County to know that my office will not tolerate the sale of any illicit substances to minors, which includes e-cigarettes and other vape products," Flynn said in a statement. "These products contain nicotine, a highly addictive stimulant, and potentially other harmful substances. The sale of vape products to minors is not only irresponsible, it is illegal.”
Mohamed and Alomari were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned in Lackawanna City Court on July 29. Both face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.