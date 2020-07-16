Vape shop employees arrested for selling to minors

"“As the chief law enforcement officer, it is my job to keep children in our communities safe. I am announcing the arrest of these two defendants because I want the residents of Erie County to know that my office will not tolerate the sale of any illicit substances to minors, which includes e-cigarettes and other vape products," Flynn said in a statement. "These products contain nicotine, a highly addictive stimulant, and potentially other harmful substances. The sale of vape products to minors is not only irresponsible, it is illegal.”