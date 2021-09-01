Vanessa Williams holiday special added to Buffalo Philharmonic 2021-2022 concert season

Two movies with the live orchestra, Elf in Concert and Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert, have also been added.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A trio of special performances has been added to the Buffalo Philharmonic's 2021-2022 concert season.

A one-night only holiday performance by multi-award winning performer Vanessa Williams is set for Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 PM. In addition to holiday favorites, Williams will also delight the audience with Broadway show tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from her celebrated career.

Two movie favorites are set to be screened with their scores performed live by the BPO. Cineconcerts and Warner Brothers themed Entertainment announce the world-premiere of ELF in Concert on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 PM. Award-winning composer John Debney will conduct the movie's entire score during the showing.

"Writing the score was a true highlight of my career," said Debney. "Seeing the joy that the music and film brings to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor.

"I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable, world-premiere concert experience to a live audience this year with the fantastic Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Get ready Buffalo, because the elves are coming to town!”

'Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert,' the fourth episode in the iconic saga, comes to Kleinhans Music Hall on June 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Guest conductor Ron Spigelman will lead the BPO in performing the complete score from the picture.

Tickets for all three performances go on sale Tuesday, September 7.