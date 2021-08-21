Thieves ruining fun during Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt

The West Seneca Police Department is asking people to stop stealing the ducks and vandalizing nature. Organizers plan on replacing the stolen ducks with new ones.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt in West Seneca hit a snag when some people started ruining the fun this week.

So the West Seneca Police Department, which puts on the scavenger hunt with a group of Western New York police departments, posted about it on social media, asking people to stop stealing the ducks and vandalizing nature.

It's free, and it gets children outside in the summer to do something fun, but last year all of the ducks were stolen.

Then this year, they put the ducks up, higher and out of reach, but people are still stealing them and damaging trees in the parks.

"They're only about a dollar. They're really not worth much, so I don't know why people keep taking them," West Seneca Lt. Jonathan Luterek said. "But we're going to take some steps; we bought some more, and we're going to go out and put some out there, put them even higher, make sure that nobody takes them.

"But there's really no value to them, so I think people are just doing it for, just to ruin the fun, I guess."

Organizers plan on replacing the stolen ducks with new ones once Amazon delivers them. The scavenger hunt runs through the end of the month.