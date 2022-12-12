x
Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder returning to Buffalo for charity event

Because of his love for Buffalo, Ian Somerhalder is hosting an event Monday, Dec. 12, with 100% of the proceeds going to Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If they missed him when he visited Western New York in August to sign bottles of his bourbon, Vampire Diaries fans will have another chance to meet star Ian Somerhalder.

He is coming to Buffalo on Monday, Dec. 12, to host a charity event to promote his Brothers Bond Bourbon, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Space is limited to 100 people ages 21 and over with tickets costing $300 each. 

The event is being held at Room 120, located at 70 Perry Street, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Somerhalder last visited Western New York in August, met hundreds of excited fans, and signed bottles of his bourbon at several Premier Liquors locations. He joined WGRZ's Melissa Holmes for an interview while in Buffalo. Click here to watch.

To purchase tickets to Monday's event, click here.

Credit: Brother's Bond
Ian Somerhalder is returning to Buffalo on 12/12/22 for a charity event benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital.

