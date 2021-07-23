Valley and First Ward neighborhoods get OK for 'Half-Way to St. Patrick's Day' parade September 18

The Old Neighborhood parade will follow its traditional route but will end at Buffalo River Fest Park, where a Hooley Celebration will take place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, Buffalo's Valley and First Ward neighborhoods are hoping to make up for lost time.

The Valley Community Association says the city has approved a special events permit to hold the first ever 'Old Neighborhood' Half-Way to St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The event that celebrates Buffalo's Irish heritage will follow its traditional route starting at the Valley Center at the intersection of Elk Street and South Park traveling through the Valley and First Ward neighborhoods onto Hamburg and South streets.

At the end of the parade, participants will continue onto Ohio Street ending at Buffalo River Fest Park, where a Hooley Celebration will take place from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., featuring Irish music, food and beer.

“With restrictions being lifted and folks getting back to normal, we felt the parade was necessary for the community,” said Scott Weigley, the chief operations officer.

"The Valley Center has not been able to host this staple in the community for the last two St. Patrick’s Day holidays. Weigley said, “We have not done a half-way parade before but felt after the last year and a half an “Old Neighborhood” parade and celebration was needed for everyone.”

There will even be a special beer for the occasion. Resurgence Brewing will feature their small batch "Old Neighborhood" Half-Way to St. Patrick's Day brew for the event and will distribute it locally leading up to September 18.