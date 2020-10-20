Valentino Dixon to be featured tonight on HBO's 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The story of the Buffalo man who spent 27 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit before being exonerated will be told before a nationwide audience Tuesday night.

The nearly three-decades-long saga that took Valentino Dixon from convicted killer to a free man will be featured on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel".

The episode was taped in March at the Burchfield Penny Arts Center on the Buffalo State Campus just before shelter-in-place orders took effect. Dixon talks about what his life was like during those years behind bars and what life has been like since being freed two years ago. He is also shown speaking to a class at the college.