Valentino Dixon tells his story in new book

A man who spent 27 years in prison before he was released, because someone else admitted to the murder charge, is now telling his story in a new book.

The book details how he was able to overcome a wrongful conviction. He says it emphasizes the need for determination and willpower.

"Everybody can relate to this book. All of us are dealing with something, some type of challenge or obstacle in life. If I can overcome 27 years of false imprisonment, then whatever the reader is dealing with then they are going to feel like they can overcome that issue," Dixon said.

He started writing the book in prison. He completed it after he was released.

Dixon is now living in South Carolina where he owns restaurants. He also started a prison reform foundation program.

Dixon spent 27 years behind bars for a murder that he maintained he did not commit. He has a civil case against New York State. He told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing he has a court date next month.

When asked why he deserves a monetary settlement, Dixon said "because two days after I was arrested the person responsible confessed and seven witnesses came forward and all of it was disregarded [by the courts]."

Dixon always questioned why witnesses who said he was not the shooter were never called to testify. His trial attorney at the time of his conviction said they were indicted for perjury.