BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the announcement of a hepatitis A case at a Buffalo restaurant on Tuesday, affected customers have begun getting their free vaccines.

A cook at Destiny's restaurant on Fillmore Avenue had the virus for weeks while working there, potentially exposing hundreds of people.

There's a vaccine clinic going on, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Elim Christian Fellowship Church at 70 Chalmers Avenue in the city.

It's for people who ate there between February 27 and March 11.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Destiny's restaurant employee confirmed with hepatitis A virus

Candy which may have Hepatitis A recalled, FDA warns

For his 18th birthday this teen got himself vaccinated, despite mom's objections