Vaccine hesitancy growing among pregnant women

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report as of May, only 16% of pregnant women have received one or more vaccine doses against COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vaccine hesitancy among pregnant woman is an rising concern.

According to the CDC, only sixteen percent of pregnant women have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. J'Leise Sosa is a practicing OBGYN in the Buffalo area and says the spread of misinformation is a major concern among fellow doctors.

"It's very easy to get caught up and not realize that what you're hearing is in fact not the truth," Dr. Sosa says.

Which is why she takes every opportunity, when possible, to share facts and important information regarding COVID-19 with her patients and their loved ones.

"From the data we have thus far, there's no evidence to support that there are safety concerns for fetuses or newborns," Dr. Sosa says. "The antibodies that the mother produces can cross the placenta and also help to provide protection for the baby."

On Friday, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists posted an update recommending that "all eligible persons, including pregnant and lactating individuals receive a COVID-19 vaccine."

Dr. Sosa says, it's very important that women considering pregnancy are equally as informed as expecting mothers.

"We want you to be healthy. We want you to have that pregnancy you envision," Sosa continues.

As for lactating moms, Sosa tells 2 On Your Side, "Even while breastfeeding, the baby can also get those antibodies from breastmilk."

So, what sources should you trust?

Dr. Sosa says start with the CDC, your local health department and state health department. And be sure to consult your doctor if you are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms.