Vaccinated Canadians will be able to enter the U.S. starting Nov. 8

Congressman Brian Higgins shared the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vaccinated Canadians will be able to enter the U.S. across the landboarder again starting Nov. 8.

The White House is indicating the U.S. will start allowing vaccinated Canadians to enter the U.S. through land ports of entry beginning on November 8. pic.twitter.com/dlWWZsL1wU — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) October 15, 2021

This announcement comes two days after it was announced that the border would be opened to vaccinated Canadians early November.