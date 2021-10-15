BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vaccinated Canadians will be able to enter the U.S. across the landboarder again starting Nov. 8.
The White House is reportedly indicating that vaccinated Canadians will be able to enter the U.S. starting Nov. 8, according to a tweet posted by Congressman Brian Higgins Friday morning.
This announcement comes two days after it was announced that the border would be opened to vaccinated Canadians early November.
"I think this border should have been open five months ago because the same criteria applies today as it did then," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said on Wednesday after the initial announcement.