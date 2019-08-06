NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The vacant buildings on Oliver Street were transformed into a public art initiative on Saturday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Art on Oliver

With more than 50 submitted pieces by various Western New York artists, Art on Oliver Street aimed to promote walkability and bring attention to the unique buildings in North Tonawanda.

The event featured an art gallery, and the opportunity to meet the artists who produced the work, between Thompson and Wheatfield streets.

