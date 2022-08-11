Vacant building catches on fire Tuesday morning in Buffalo near I-190

Before 8 a.m. on Tuesday a vacant building on Exchange Street caught on fire, sending smoke across Buffalo's skyline.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before 8 a.m. this morning, firefighters responded to a fire on Exchange Street. The fire sent smoke across the skyline near the I-190 Hamburg Street exit.

2 On Your Side's Alexandra Rios was on scene and was told by officials the structure was vacant.

About an hour later crews had the fire under control and out.

Buffalo Fire Division Chief Paul Graham said the official cause of the fire is unknown, but it was suspicious in nature.