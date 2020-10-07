VA WNY to open new Niagara Falls clinic

The clinic is scheduled to open on July 20.

The VA Western New York healthcare system announced the opening of a new Niagara Falls location that is scheduled to open later this month.

The new Niagara Falls VA Clinic is on track to open on July 20 and will offer a full range of services on site and through telemedicine, including primary care, mental health services, lab services and women's health services.

"“We are looking forward to serving Veterans in the new location,” said Michael J. Swartz,healthcare system director of VA WNY. “Veterans are encouraged to enroll in VA health care and take advantage of the benefits they have earned. This new spacious location is close to home, with VA staff providing high quality health care to Veterans.”