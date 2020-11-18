VA Western New York Healthcare System hosting turkey dinner giveaway for veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the holiday season right around the corner, the VA Western New York Healthcare System is making sure veterans eat a good meal this Thanksgiving.
The VA Western New York Healthcare System, located at 3495 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, will be hosting a turkey dinner giveaway for veterans next week. The giveaway is being held Wednesday, November 25 starting at 9 a.m.
Six-hundred turkey dinners will be handed out, with a limit of two meals per veteran. Those who plan on attending the event must show either their VA ID or their military ID at pick up.
Meals will be served cold and require reheating. Dinners include slow roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, buttered corn, cranberry sauce and homemade turkey gravy.