VA Western New York Healthcare System hosting turkey dinner giveaway for veterans

Six-hundred turkey dinners will be handed out on November 25 starting at 9 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the holiday season right around the corner, the VA Western New York Healthcare System is making sure veterans eat a good meal this Thanksgiving.

The VA Western New York Healthcare System, located at 3495 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, will be hosting a turkey dinner giveaway for veterans next week. The giveaway is being held Wednesday, November 25 starting at 9 a.m.

Six-hundred turkey dinners will be handed out, with a limit of two meals per veteran. Those who plan on attending the event must show either their VA ID or their military ID at pick up.