Utility work to force lane restrictions, ramp closure on section of Rt. 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Work to replace a waterline will cause some minor traffic headaches next week for those who drive the Kensington Expressway into or out of downtown Buffalo.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) says work to replace a waterline is set to begin on Monday, October 19. As a result, Michigan Avenue will be closed between Goodell Street and Virginia Street and lane restrictions will be in place on Goodell Street between Michigan Avenue and Elm Street. Also, the Locust Street off-ramp from NY Route 33 westbound will be closed.