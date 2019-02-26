WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Since Sunday night, power outages have dwindled from the tens of thousands across Western New York to the hundreds.

On Ansley Court in West Seneca, we found generators on for a second day.

But for those without power, there have been questions about when power will be restored and the challenge of just trying to stay warm.

"I had to go over to a neighbor's (house) just to warm up, and I did stay on their couch. I took my son back to his dad's yesterday. You just can't be in my house," said Carol Kuszniaj of West Seneca.

That's because inside her home, it was only 43 degrees.

Trees took down a nearby power line Sunday night. Since then her focus has been on others.

RELATED: Cuomo satisfied with the response of utility companies during storm

"I'm more worried about the neighbors. I have a lot of elderly neighbors, and they're just sitting there with coats and blankets," she said.

We found her going door-to-door Tuesday afternoon, checking on her neighbors.

"She keeps going to McDonald's to get coffee. She took her dogs to someone who had a generator over there just to get the dogs warmed up. She's in four bath robes and a winter coat, hats and gloves, and it's 30 (degrees) in her house," Kuszniaj said.

Then the news came from a utility worker that power had been restored.

"I want to give a shout out to these guys for doing an excellent job under really bad conditions," said Charles Osburn of West Seneca.

2 On Your Side checked in with both NYSEG and National Grid on restoration times.

NYSEG says its customers without power should have it Tuesday.

National Grid says its remaining customers who are in the dark should have power back by Wednesday evening, at the latest.

"Stuff happens. What are you going to do when you have 70 mile-an-hour winds and it knocks something down," Osburn said.

RELATED: Crews work to restore power across WNY