The Sullivans update: Higgins make plea for more money in recovery effort

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins urged the federal government for help and more money in Washington on Thursday. So far, he has helped secure $490,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Work continued Thursday in an effort to Save The Sullivans.

Dozens of artifacts have been recovered, and crews continue to pump out water during the day. Leaders with the Buffalo Naval Park say they hope to finish test pumping by Friday.

"Dedicated sailors operated these vessels to defend our nation," he said on the House floor. "It’s our turn to protect their stories and lessons they provide to future generations. We, as a nation, cannot abandon them or these ships."

Higgins helped secured $490,000 for The Sullivans but added that more money is needed for clean up and repairs.

"A retired U.S. Navy vessel at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park is sinking," Higgins said. "Without help, the USS The Sullivans, which was part of an elite class of World War II destroyers and is a National Historic Landmark, will be lost forever."

It has been more than two weeks since the historic ship started taking on water. Since then, crews at the Buffalo Naval Park have been doing everything they can to secure it.

“The visual of a partially submerged ship in Buffalo’s harbor provides a vivid warning that irreplaceable military history is in jeopardy if we don’t act," Higgins said. "This isn’t the only vessel in need of support.