BUFFALO, NY - We began unlocking locking our phones with numeric passwords…then progressed to fingerprints…and then facial recognition.

Now, University at Buffalo researchers think there will soon come a day when we could simply use our brains.

Wenyao Xu is an assistant professor of Computer Science at UB, and part of a research team which has successfully experimented with cancelable biometric passwords

“The major advantage for brain password versus traditional face and fingerprint is there are so many data breaches, with our face, fingerprints, and those kind of traditional biometrics under attack every day,” said XU while noting that in many cases hackers have compromised fingerprint and facial files.

“Once those biometrics are compromised, you lose them forever,” he said, pointing out that you can’t grow a new fingerprint or iris.

But what if you have a password, which measures your brainwaves in their response to a series of pictures?

“Biologically, no two individuals have the same brain…not even twins. So we could use our thoughts, to unlike our devices

In their research, scientists used pictures of animals and celebrities, and the text of phrases, figuring everyone’s reaction to them are highly individualized.

“Different people will have different thoughts. That’s the rational of that technology,” Xu said.

In the application, one would see two pictures and a phrase which would flash three times in just a over second. The process would repeat three more times, and within 5 seconds, your brainwaves would unlock your phone.

For their research, the UB team recruited 179 adults and found brain passwords were more than 95 percent effective.

“The brain password works,” said Xu. “Once we use it in this application, privacy and security is guaranteed.”

However, for now the only way to do this is to don a rather clunky looking device over your head (researchers used a modified virtual reality headset) which might not be practical for most.

“We are also working on smarter technology to acquire the brain waves using a more user friendly and socially acceptable device,” said XU, who predicted that the device could eventually could be reduced to the size of a blue tooth, or ear bud.

