USA Today names Kareema Morris 1 one of its Women of the Year

Kareema Morris founded Bury The Violence after her 13-year-old niece went missing and was later found dead a decade ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York woman is being recognized by USA Today for making a difference in the community.

Kareema Morris was honored by the publication, which selects one woman from each state for Women of the Year.

Morris founded Bury The Violence after her 13-year-old niece went missing and was later found dead a decade ago. The nonprofit organization helps families of homicide victims, as well as those who are looking for a missing, trafficked, or exploited loved one.

"You have children who are simply said as runaways, but they're not running because they want to run," Morris told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing in February.

Morris works with families and even provides information to link them with needed services. More disturbing for her is knowing that there are houses across the city where runaways will go.

When a child is reported missing to law enforcement, federal law requires that child be entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center.

Morris was asked by Ewing why teens seem to run.