NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — USA Niagara Development Corp. and Tuscarora Nation businessman Smokin’ Joe Anderson have completed a deal for the state agency to acquire 32 parcels in Niagara Falls.

The transaction was announced last summer closed on March 20, with USA Niagara paying Anderson $14 million for the nearly 11 acres of land along Niagara Falls’ South End.

However, it does include the $11 million purchase of Anderson’s Quality Inn & Suites on First Street. A complicating factor in the deal was the transfer of the hotel’s liquor license.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.

RELATED: Changes to Niagara Falls land deal