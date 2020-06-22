USA Niagara Development Corp. announces construction on Third Street connector to Niagara Falls State Park

The pedestrian entry is located at 305 Buffalo Avenue at the corner of Third Street and Buffalo Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) announced Monday that construction has started on the new Third Street connector to Niagara Falls State Park.

The pedestrian entry is located at 305 Buffalo Avenue at the corner of Third Street and Buffalo Avenue. The entry goes through a vacant parcel that was purchased by USAN through the Buffalo Billion program.

"Niagara Falls is a wonder of the world unique to Western New York, and one of our great tourist attractions and economic drivers in New York State," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “This new pedestrian entry into Niagara Falls State Park will increase accessibility and create a link between the Riverway pathway system and downtown Niagara Falls. As New York reopens smartly and safely, we are building back better than ever before, and this project is another example of New York's dedication to the revitalization of Niagara Falls and the entire region for all to enjoy."

Crews will construct a six-foot wide asphalt pathway through the property, a steel staircase down a 28-foot grade change into the park. There will also be an asphalt pathway connection to the Riverway pathway system along the Upper Niagar River Rapids and pathway lighting.

“It has long been envisioned that every street in downtown Niagara Falls would provide pedestrian access to the water’s edge,” said USAN President Anthony Vilardo. “We are very proud to have partnered with New York State Parks in providing access to the residents of Niagara Falls and to the millions of visitors we attract annually.”

“With the recent restoration and expansion of the State Park, it only makes sense to better connect the park to the city in any way we can,” said State Parks Western District Director Mark Mistretta. “This location is a natural way for both visitors and residents to access a world class waterfront, just yards above Niagara Falls.”