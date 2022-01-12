US Senators, including Bernie Sanders, send letter to Bob Rich Jr., in support of striking bakery workers

The letter is in support of 100 bakery workers on strike at the Jon Donaire Desserts production plant in Santa Fe Springs, California.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — US Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Alex Padilla (D-CA), along with some of their colleagues, have sent a letter to Bob Rich, Jr, Chairman and owner of Rich Products Corporation.

Rich Products is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

The letter is in support of 100 bakery workers on strike at the Jon Donaire Desserts production plant in Santa Fe Springs, California.

The striking workers have been asking for better wages and improved working conditions. In a release from Senator Sander's office, they says about 75% of the workers are Latina woman who are forced into mandatory overtime with little to no notice and sometimes work up to 16 hours a day.

The senators are asking Rich to bargain in good faith with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers (BCTGM) union and come to an agreement on a fair contract,

“Rich Products is not a poor company. It is not going broke,” the senators wrote to Rich. “Last year, your company made over $4 billion in revenue. During the pandemic, you became over $2 billion richer and now have an estimated net worth of more than $7.5 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. We do not believe that it is too much to ask that you treat your workers with the respect and dignity they have earned and deserve.”

Employees at the plant make cakes for Baskin Robbins, Safeway and Cold Stone Creamery,.

“Mr. Rich: Your employees have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, keeping production lines moving at breakneck speeds and fueling company profits,” the senators wrote. “We urge you to bargain in good faith with the union and agree to a fair contract as soon as possible.”

2 On Your Side has reached out to Rich Products for a statement. They said they will have one available later this afternoon.

You can read the full letter here: