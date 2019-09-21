WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Western New York on Friday to discuss health-care options for people with disabilities.

She was joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown for a roundtable talk at People Inc. in Williamsville.

That was to meet with community members and families impacted to discuss things such as access to health care, education, and fair pay.

Gillibrand hopes to take some of what she learned to the Senate floor.

"And a couple of advocates brought up some Senate bills that are being written right now that I could work on, on a bipartisan basis, to get done," she said. "And so I'm going to do that.

"And I do think this is the kind of shared value that is doesn't matter if you're Democrat or Republican, these are good ideas that we should be working on and getting done, and I'm hopeful."

Senator Gillibrand says she got the idea for her statewide listening tour after meeting with advocates in other states during her presidential campaign.

