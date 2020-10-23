U.S. Representative Tom Reed say he and his family were threatened at home

The statement says the threats included a dead animal and a brick with a family member's name on it.

CORNING, N.Y. — U.S. Representative Tom Reed released a statement Friday saying he and his family were threatened at their home in Steuben County.

The statement says the threats included a dead animal and a brick with a family member's name on it.

Here is his full statement:

"Today, my family and I were threatened at our home in Corning.

The cowards used a dead animal and a brick with a family member's name on it to try to intimidate us. We assure everyone such threats only energize us to stand stronger.

We thank the local police and federal authorities, who are already investigating this disgusting attack against my family.

Across the country, politics has taken a disturbing turn.

We have to overcome this. I know that we can. We are all Americans first. What unites us is far greater than our political differences."