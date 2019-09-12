BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been nearly three months since two bodies were found in a burned out car in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood. Shortly after that, human remains were found behind a home on Box Avenue. And, according to federal prosecutors on the case, they believe they already have their suspects in custody.

In mid-September, Buffalo Police released surveillance video showing two people leading a little boy away from where a car was torched on Tonawanda Street behind a warehouse.

Hours later that boy was found unharmed less than a mile away outside a home on Potomac Avenue in a box. He was eventually turned over to Child Protective Services.

The boy's mother Nicole Mersed, 24, his father Miquel Valentin-Colon, 31, and their friend, Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, 29, were listed as missing persons.

Court documents paint a clear picture of where these investigations are heading.

Ten days after the incident involving the burned out bodies and the discovery of that boy, came the arrests of several alleged drug dealers. 2 On Your Side is not naming those individuals because they're not accused of murder, only conspiracy to sell drugs.

During the detention hearing for one of the defendants came some stunning and rather gruesome arguments from prosecutors, who did not want those three released.

2 On Your Side has obtained the transcript from that hearing.

Prosecutors say Buffalo Police received information that one of the defendants is in the video running away from the scene of the burned out car.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says for months the FBI has had surveillance cameras up on Box Avenue looking at suspected drug houses and that before the charred bodies were found two of the defendants' cars can be seen backing into the driveway of a home on Box Avenue.

And prosecutors say that video shows, "the defendants and co-defendant's showing up in the late hours on September 15 and throwing away or bringing back to a fire approximately seven or eight contractor bags full of something."

It's unclear exactly what they're bringing back.

But, U.S. Attorney Brendan Cullinane says, "You also see the defendants bringing firewood back to this fire. So you see the co-defendants there."

Cullinane says after one of the defendant's was read his rights, he placed one of his co-defendant's at the scene of the Box Avenue fire.

The prosecutor goes on in saying, the red Kia leaves and comes back and "someone is wiping the back interior of the Kia Optima that is striking to law enforcement" ... "to see them wiping down the car trying to destroy evidence trying to get rid of evidence is concerning."

Prosecutors say bloody clothing was found at the home on Box Avenue, along with multiple bottles of torch fluid, and a gun nearby.

Prosecutors say there's additional video showing someone riding a bike going to two homes on Box Avenue with a gas can, and that there is surveillance video showing the can being filled up at a gas station prior.

Magistrate Judge Jeremiah McCarthy, siding with the U.S. Attorney's Office, ordered the defendant's be detained.

Again, all of this happened more than two months ago, and there are still no murder charges that have been filed in this investigation.

Buffalo Police have not provided an update on where forensic testing currently stands.

