U.S. News & World Report ranks Buffalo among the best-paying U.S. cities for this job

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When compared to metro areas across the country, Buffalo is among the five highest-paying cities for one job: fabricators.

That's according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking released today. The study broke down best-paying cities for 183 jobs based on Bureau of Labor statistics salary data.

Fabricators, workers who assemble products and parts, have an annual mean salary of $60,760 in the Buffalo metro. Only one in every four fabricators across the country makes more than $50,130, according to U.S. News & World Report.