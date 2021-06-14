US Navy kicks off Buffalo virtual Navy Week

This is the first time since 2012 that Buffalo Navy Week has been held in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday morning, the U.S. Navy held a ceremony at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to kick-off Buffalo virtual Navy Week.

There are events going on all week at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, including virtual conversations with the crews of the USS Little Rock (LCS 9) and a virtual event with Ray Mabus, who is the former secretary of the Navy.

"Navy week is an opportunity for the Navy to showcase just what the taxpayers are using their money for," said Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. "It's the protection of the people, but it's also a demonstration as to what is, not only the equipment and the technology that's being used, but to highlight some of the men and women, as you saw this morning, that we are so honored to be having in service."

This is the first time since 2012 that Buffalo Navy Week has been held in Western New York. And in honor of Flag Day on Monday, another piece of history was made, with the unveiling of a World War II flag that was flown on the USS the Sullivans.

"We were extremely honored to be having a flag that we bought through an auction, and it was a flag that was actually flown over the USS Sullivans in the 1940s, we brought her home we flew her this morning in a very short ceremony for about 1 minute she will be part of a display on the ship but to have her come back is a very special moment for all of us," Marzello said.