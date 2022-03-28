US Marshals searching for missing child and fugitive mother from West Virginia that may be in the WNY area

x
US Marshals said they believe Adrienne Marean's last know location was in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area.
Credit: US Marshals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Marshals Service in the Western District of New York is looking for a missing child that was taken from West Virginia. 

US Marshals said 11-month-old Iris Chidester has been missing since February 15. She was taken by her mother, 35-year-old Adrienne Marean. Marean is a fugitive and a kidnapping warrant was issued for her on March 9. 

Credit: US Marshals

According to the news release, Marean allegedly violated a Family Court Order to transfer custody of Iris in February. Marean fled from Harrison County in West Virginia.

US Marshals said they believe Marean's last known location was in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area.

Marean is believed to be driving a gray Toyota Prius with a New York license plate, JJR-1907.

Credit: US Marshals

