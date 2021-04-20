US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Amherst

Timothy Matthews, 27, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service in connection to an incident that happened last month in Alexandria, Virginia.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The United States Marshals Service Task Force says a violent fugitive from Virginia was arrested Monday in Amherst, NY.

Timothy Matthews, 27, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service in connection to an incident that happened last month in Alexandria, Virginia. It's alleged that on March 17, Matthews shot a 26-year-old man in the leg, then fled.

Following an investigation, law enforcement believed Matthews fled to Western New York.