US Embassy in Dublin issues security alert after Buffalo man attacked last week

The U.S. Embassy in Dublin is warning tourists to "keep a low profile" while traveling in Ireland.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Embassy in Dublin has just issued a security alert warning tourists heading to Ireland to "keep a low profile" after a Buffalo man was severely beaten last week in the capital city.

"Travelers should safeguard valuables, such as credit cards and passports, and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash," the alert warns. The Embassy is encouraging U.S. citizens "to be aware of their surroundings, especially when traveling in unfamiliar places, crowded locations, empty streets, or at night."

The alert comes one week after Buffalo native Stephen Termini, 57, was brutally attacked by more than six people on a street in Dublin. The beating left Termini in critical condition with what his family calls life-altering injuries.

His sons Jesse and Michael Rizzuto tell 2 On Your Side they worked with the U.S. State Department to obtain expedited passports and plan to leave Wednesday to join their father at his bedside in the hospital in Dublin.

"We were really helpless...at least at the start of it. But now that everything has kind of taken off and is falling into place, we might be able to do something and help him out," Michael Rizzuto said.

'A vicious unprovoked attack'

Police have arrested one person in connection with the attack, and reporters at the news website Independent.ie cite sources who say more arrests are expected.

"I just want to wish nothing but the best for this gentleman," said Helen McEntee, Ireland's Minister for Justice. "This was a vicious unprovoked attack that should not have happened, and obviously, the first response by the Gardai (Irish police) is to make sure those who are responsible are brought to justice, and that is happening, and work is underway to ensure that happens."

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $116,000 to help the family cover Termini's medical expenses, and much of that money has been donated by citizens of Ireland.

"It's a feeling you can't even put into words," said Jesse Rizzuto. "When a whole country rallies behind you and offers their support, you know when the whole country rallies behind you and says here's our support, and these are people who don't know us or know him, and it's incredible."