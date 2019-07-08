BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is currently hiring officer positions in Buffalo through the end of August.

CBP officers are responsible for securing U.S. borders from various threats, including detecting and preventing terrorist attacks. Officers also facilitate legitimate trade and travel, enforcing more than 400 laws related to trade, contraband, agricultural pests and diseases, as well as the admissibility of individuals.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens for a minimum of three years, have a valid driver's license, and must be referred for selection prior to their 40th birthday. Referred selection can be waived for people with prior civilian federal law enforcement experience, and for qualified veterans.

Applicants are also required to pass an entrance examination, a medical examination, physical fitness assessments, a drug test, a background check, and a polygraph examination, in addition to a formal interview.

“Working for Customs and Border Protection is an excellent and rewarding career. We are looking for enthusiastic and energetic individuals who are interested in becoming a member of our Federal Law Enforcement team,” Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek said.

“A CBP career offers candidates the opportunity to serve their country and work for a law enforcement organization that provides the ability to work all over the world. We are encouraging anyone considering a career in law enforcement to apply to be a CBP officer.”

Applicants must have an active USA Jobs account, and complete an online application. Those interested in applying for a CBP officer position and would like to speak with a CBP recruiter can send an email to CBPrecruiterBuffalo@cbp.dhs.gov.

Click here for more information about the CBP officer positions.