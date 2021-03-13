U.S. Coast Guard warning New Yorkers about weak ice on Lake Erie, Lake Ontario

According to the Coast Guard, multiple accidents have occured in other parts of the state over the past few weeks due to ice instability.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning New Yorkers about weak ice on the Great Lakes and urging people to use extreme caution while on the ice along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

According to the Coast Guard, multiple accidents have occurred in other parts of the state over the past few weeks due to ice instability. The accidents, which reportedly happened in the area of Alexandria Bay and Oneida Lake, have resulted in some people falling into the water, while others lost personal recreational equipment such as snowmobiles and ATVs.

The Coast Guard reports that the current "ice thicknesses" on the Great Lakes is "far below past seasonal averages, resulting in unstable, weak ice formation and extremely hazardous conditions." People are being urged not to go out onto the ice.