BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard in Buffalo is warning everyone to follow safety measures out on the lakes.

The Buffalo-sector is responsible for Erie, Ontario, and Oneida lakes, and since April they have handled fifteen drownings.

The Coast Guard says most of the people who died were between the ages of 13 and 25.

It's not just a problem here.

A total of 70 people have drowned across the Great Lakes since April

The Coast Guard reminds everyone to be aware of cold water and rip currents - both of which can lead to drowning, and reminds boaters to wear their life jackets.