BUFFALO, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across Erie County are going to start looking at opioid overdose cases a little differently.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced on Wednesday that any cases involving an opioid overdose will be treated as crime scenes.

This means they'll be collecting and cataloging evidence differently than they have in the past.

Local and state law enforcement will also help investigators track numbers of overdoses and what specific drugs were involved.

Fatal overdose cases will be treated similar to homicides, while non-fatal overdose cases will be treated similar to assault cases.

The goal is to gather enough evidence and interview enough witnesses to provide stronger cases to prosecute people who distribute drugs in the area.