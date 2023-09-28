Urban League of Buffalo unveils community impact report

Some highlights from the event include a review of milestones, which will highlight the non-profit's accomplishments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Urban League of Buffalo held a community impact report event Wednesday at the Burchfield Penney Art Gallery.

Some programs the Urban League offers that help individuals in the community are foster care, education, job training, employment and scholarships.