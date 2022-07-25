Urban Farmers: "Every season brings its challenges, this summer it's accessing water"

Urban farms and rural farms are struggling to produce crops due to the moderate to severe drought many communities are currently battling.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The moderate to severe drought in certain areas of the country, including the Northeast, has created serious challenges for many farming communities - rural and urban.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all eight major counties in Western New York are currently battling moderate drought to abnormally dry weather conditions that are impacting things like crop growth, gardens & lawns, water levels, wildfires, and irrigation.

5 Loaves Farm on Buffalo's West Side has been providing for the community for a decade. What was once a small community garden, has grown into a large urban farm producing 80 different crops - including fruit trees and berry bushes.

Matt Kauffman is the founder and farm director of 5 Loaves and says this Summer season has been particularly challenging, for some crops over others.

"Because of the dry weather we are running a little bit low on Lettuce this week," Kauffman says. "Germinating them and keeping them from suffering from drought and heat stress has been one of our biggest struggles."

Urban farms also have water challenges, especially as it relates to accessibility given the nature of their locations.

"We water with sprinklers and overhead," Kauffman explains. "It's a little bit less efficient in getting the water precisely to the plants that need it but efficient in utilizing the infrastructure and getting the most water over the most space."

TN at 11: I spent my day here…in this oasis on W. Delavan!



We have nearly 20 urban farms/gardens in WNY & let me tell you how blown away I was walking through @five5loaves.



10 yrs. of serving this community. The 🔥 wave has been a REAL struggle…but they are producing! @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/cG1EmF3yhD — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) July 26, 2022

Given these type of challenges, access to water remains a top priority for most urban farmers - near and far.

Kauffman tells 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin, that getting creative is part of it. "That could be getting it from hydrants or accessing water lines that are passing by the vacant lots that we're growing on."

Western New York's urban farm community is expanding. In fact, on August 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 18 local urban farms will be coming together for Urban Farm Day - including 5 Loaves.

"It's an opportunity to learn more about what we do and the benefits of taking care of nature," Kauffman emphasizes.

Another distinction between rural and urban farms?

The role they play.

"Both the for-profit and non-profit urban farms really do serve as hubs for the community," Kauffman says. "Each and every growing season, each and every year, we're trying to learn what crops are culturally important to the ethnic groups that make up our diverse urban neighborhoods - that's something that's probably pretty distinct."