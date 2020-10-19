Urban Air Adventure Park at Walden Galleria ordered to close by Erie County Department of Health

The Erie County Department of Health says the Urban Air Adventure Park may be allowed to re-open after its safety plan has been reviewed and approved by the ECDOH.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A few hours after holding its grand opening on Saturday, the Urban Air Adventure Park at the Walden Galleria was issued a close order by the Erie County Department of Health.

The department of health released a statement Sunday saying the operators of the adventure park were previously informed that trampoline parks cannot open at this time due to the current "NY Forward" regulations that were put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the Erie County Department of Health says public health sanitarians visited the adventure park and observed "improper masking and inadequate physical distancing measures on site."

The adventure park posted the following statement on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon:

Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, our Park is temporarily closed. We are disappointed with this unexpected outcome as we have gone above and beyond what has been asked of us in terms of health and safety measures.

We thank you for your patience and awesome guest support today and we are so happy to be part of your community. Please stand by for updates.

The Erie County Department of Health says the Urban Air Adventure Park may be allowed to re-open after its safety plan has been reviewed and approved by the health department. The owner also must agree that the adventure park will follow NY Forward guidelines.

The Urban Air Adventure Park wasn't the only business that was visited by the health department on Saturday, the Erie County Department of Health says sanitarians also visited the Get Air Trampoline Park in Cheektowaga. The department of health says sanitarians also observed improper masking and inadequate social distancing at this facility as well. The department of health added that the Get Air Trampoline Park voluntarily closed.

You can read the full statement from the Erie County Department of Health below:

Based on guidance from NYS Empire State Development, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) issued a close order to Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Buffalo in Cheektowaga on Saturday, October 17. In addition, ECDOH visited Get Air Trampoline Park in Cheektowaga. That facility was operating and chose to voluntarily close.

ECDOH had informed the operators of each facility previously that under NY Forward, trampoline parks are considered indoor amusements and are not allowed to open.

Public health sanitarians visited these locations Saturday afternoon. In addition to these facilities being open, the public health sanitarians observed improper masking and inadequate physical distancing measures on site.