BUFFALO, N.Y. —

On Friday, the Northeast Dairy Producers Association announced that NY State farmers have donated over 34,000 pounds of food to feed families in need in New York City.

A truck left WNY on Wednesday afternoon full of beef, vegetables, fruit and yogurt. The truck stopped in Renssealer County to pick up 1,700 gallons of milk and arrived in Queens on Thursday. The truck was also carrying crayons and coloring books for children.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all - our families, our businesses and the greater New York community,” said Northeast Dairy Producers Association Vice Chair and Owner of La Casa De Leche Farm (Livingston County) Keith Kimball. “By pooling resources and working together to adapt to unprecedented market disruption, we’re able to get milk, beef and produce in the hands of those in need. I’m proud to partner with farmers, co-ops and processors across the state to make this donation a reality, and thankful to Senator Ramos for hosting the event for families in Queens.”

Some of the Western New York farms and organizations that chipped in are listed below.

300 pounds of beef donated by La Casa De Leche Farm (Livingston County) and the Northeast Dairy Producers Association.

1,700 gallons of milk donated by Dairy Farmers of America.

20,000 apples equaling 5,700 pounds donated by Farm Fresh First, Inc., which markets NY apples from over 100 apple growers throughout the state.

14,000 pounds of onions, 8,000 pounds of potatoes and 4,000 pounds of cabbage donated by Torrey Farms, Inc. (Genesee County) and the New York State Vegetable Growers Association.

2,880 pounds of blueberry and vanilla parfait yogurt donated by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., a dairy cooperative located in Western NY.

575 packs of Prang Crayons made with soybean oil donated by the New York Corn & Soybean Growers Association, along with coloring books sponsored by New York dairy farmers and donated through American Dairy Association North East.

RELATED: 'Summer of the Ride' to take place of postponed Ride for Roswell

RELATED: Make-A-Wish forced to make fundraising changes during coronavirus crisis

RELATED: SABAH reaches out through pandemic