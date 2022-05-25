Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell cheese plant

The company said it signed an agreement to sell to BelGioioso Cheese, Inc., which has deep roots in traditional Italian cheesemaking.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc. announced Wednesday that it will be selling its Upstate Farms Cheese facility in Campbell, NY.

The company said it signed an agreement to sell to BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. Which has deep roots in traditional Italian cheesemaking, according to the news release.

“We are pleased to have a strong national branded company like BelGioioso, owners of the Polly-O Brand, purchase this facility, maintain the business operations and continue the employment of all our team members,” said Lawrence Webster, Chief Executive Officer for Upstate Niagara Cooperative. “We are committed to completing this transition as seamlessly as possible for the benefit of all the parties involved, especially our employees and customers.”

Closing of the deal is expected to be completed within the next 60 days, the company said in a news release.

According to the news release, under the ownership, the plant will flourish, while high-quality local milk will continue to be supplied from Upstate Niagara Cooperative members' farms to the plant, as part of a long-term milk supply agreement.

“From the first time we set foot in this facility and talked with the passionate cheesemakers working there, we felt that this would be a great fit for us,” said Errico Auricchio, President, BelGioioso Cheese. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to expand our operations with a facility that’s been making the Polly-O brand of award-winning Italian cheese for over 80 years.”