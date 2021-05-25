Upper Allegheny Health System to pay $2.7M to settle False Claims Act

Upper Allegheny Health Systems, which operates several dental clinics in the Southern Tier & Pennsylvania, allegedly used unsterilized dental tools in procedures

OLEAN, N.Y. — A health care system has agreed to pay nearly $3 million for allegedly submitting false claims to Medicaid for dental services using tools that were not properly cleaned.

Upper Allegheny Health Systems, which operates several dental clinics in the Southern Tier and Pennsylvania, will pay $2.7 million to resolve False Claim Act allegations. The federal government will receive about $1.3 million of that settlement.

Investigators say Upper Allegheny Health Systems submitted false claims between April 2010 and May 2015 for dental services that were performed using handpieces that were not properly sterilized.

They say Upper Allegheny Health Systems "directed personnel to use CaviWipes to 'clean' handpieces between patients."

The government says the alleged billing to Medicaid for services provided using unsterilized dental handpieces violates the Federal False Claims Act as well as the New York False Claims Act.

“It is inconceivable that a healthcare business would seek to cut corners when it comes to the appropriate cleaning and sterilization of medical devices,” said US Attorney James P. Kennedy. “This settlement under the False Claims Act holds Upper Allegheny accountable for the risks created for patients in the past, while ensuring that in the future patient safety will be preserved and that taxpayers will only pay for services which are properly provided.”

Patients visit medical offices to seek treatment, not further endanger their health by coming in contact with unsterilized tools,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “It is shocking that the Upper Allegheny Health System skirted protocols and risked the safety of its patients, but what’s worse is that we may have never known about these disturbing practices had a whistleblower not come forward. Yesterday’s agreement sends a message that real safety protocols must be followed to protect patients going forward. My office will always fight to hold accountable those who cut corners and risk patient safety.”